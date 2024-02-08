Advertisement

MS Dhoni remains in the spotlight for actively making public appearances. The former India skipper was recently seen hitting the dais during Rishabh Pant's sister's engagement ceremony. He was then captured smoking hookah at a gathering, and now yet another viral-esque clip of the CSK captain has appeared. This time he was seen engaging with fans. While he gave many a star-struck moment to remember, he refused to take the request of one fan.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni refused to give a fan his autograph

Dhoni has made several public appearances in the past few months

Dhoni is expected to captain Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni politely refuses to give a fan autograph

In the video which is now making rounds on social media, MS Dhoni can be seen graciously refusing to give an autograph to a fan. The enthusiast asked Dhoni to leave him his signature on his hand, but MSD rejected it saying "Haath main nahi dete" (I don't give autograph on hand).

Aside from the one fan, he made every other fanatic happy. He waved at the camera at their behest and also gave the autograph (If not on hand) on paper.

MS Dhoni expected to lead CSK in IPL 2024

Following the title-winning 2023 season, MS Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings for at least one more year. CSK had retained the veteran player before the commencement of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Thus, a solid inkling in the wake of an apparent official announcement. With the CSK franchise, Dhoni has lifted the IPL title 5-times. He is on level with Rohit Sharma in this regard. However, with Rohit being replaced by Hardik Pandya in the captaincy role of Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni could take the lead, should he win the IPL 2024.

The Super Kings squad has received an immense boost during the IPL 2024 Mini Auction. The Kiwi standouts from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023- Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell- have been roped in by the Yellow outfit. Moreover, the addition of Shardul Thakur makes the squad even more formidable. Hence, with all the arsenal in the store, it would be intriguing to witness how CSK fares in IPL 2024.