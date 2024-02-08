Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

'Haath main nahi dete': MS Dhoni graciously refuses to give a fan an autograph on his hand- WATCH

MS Dhoni did not follow the request of a fan, who wanted former India captain's autograph on his hand. Watch the video that has gone viral on social media.

Prateek Arya
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:@KunalSarangi/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

MS Dhoni remains in the spotlight for actively making public appearances. The former India skipper was recently seen hitting the dais during Rishabh Pant's sister's engagement ceremony. He was then captured smoking hookah at a gathering, and now yet another viral-esque clip of the CSK captain has appeared. This time he was seen engaging with fans. While he gave many a star-struck moment to remember, he refused to take the request of one fan.

3 things you need to know

  • MS Dhoni refused to give a fan his autograph
  • Dhoni has made several public appearances in the past few months
  • Dhoni is expected to captain Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

Also Read | Is this the best catch in the history of cricket?

Advertisement

MS Dhoni politely refuses to give a fan autograph

In the video which is now making rounds on social media, MS Dhoni can be seen graciously refusing to give an autograph to a fan. The enthusiast asked Dhoni to leave him his signature on his hand, but MSD rejected it saying "Haath main nahi dete" (I don't give autograph on hand).  

Advertisement

Aside from the one fan, he made every other fanatic happy. He waved at the camera at their behest and also gave the autograph (If not on hand) on paper.

Advertisement

Also Read | Djokovic reveals he and Virat Kohli have been in constant touch

MS Dhoni expected to lead CSK in IPL 2024

Following the title-winning 2023 season, MS Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings for at least one more year. CSK had retained the veteran player before the commencement of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. Thus, a solid inkling in the wake of an apparent official announcement. With the CSK franchise, Dhoni has lifted the IPL title 5-times. He is on level with Rohit Sharma in this regard. However, with Rohit being replaced by Hardik Pandya in the captaincy role of Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni could take the lead, should he win the IPL 2024.

The Super Kings squad has received an immense boost during the IPL 2024 Mini Auction. The Kiwi standouts from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023- Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell- have been roped in by the Yellow outfit. Moreover, the addition of Shardul Thakur makes the squad even more formidable. Hence, with all the arsenal in the store, it would be intriguing to witness how CSK fares in IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement