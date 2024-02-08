Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 00:47 IST

AFG star Gurbaz surprises his sleeping KKR teammate Rinku Singh, both share friendly moment - WATCH

Keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz surprises Rinku Singh while in a flight as they travel to Indore for the 2nd T20I match between India and Afghanistan

Pavitra Shome
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh & Rahmanullah Gurbaz share a fun moment in a flight | Image: Instagram/@rahmanullah.gurbaz
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India won the first T20I against the visiting Afghanistan in the cold wave at Mohali. The Men in Blue picked up a lead that has earned them an advantage. With the next match happening in Madhya Pradesh, both teams travelled to Indore for the 2nd T20I match. Ahead of the game, two KKR teammates, who are a part of the IND-AFG three-match series, shared a friendly moment in their flight to Indore.   

3 things you need to know

  • Team India won the first T20I match in Mohali
  • The temperature dropped down to single digits during the play
  • The next match between both teams will take place in Madhya Pradesh

Also Read: BCCI unveils India squad for first two Tests against England, 3 wicket-keepers but no Ishan Kishan

Gurbaz surprises Rinku Singh in their flight to Indore - WATCH

Before Sunday's second T20I match, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the keeper-batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Afghanistan, surprised his IPL teammate Rinku Singh while on a flight from Mohali to Indore. Rinku appeared to have fallen into a deep sleep when Gurbaz caught him by surprise as he tickled his nose. The Afghani keeper-batter posted the video of the same on Instagram and captioned the post, “Sorry janii.”

Rinku Singh and Rahmanullah Gurbaz might be opponents at the moment, but they function as teammates in the Indian Premier League, as both are a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both players were retained ahead of the IPL Auction and they will be in action in the 2024 season. 

Also Read: David Warner hands $5000 bill for his thunderous entry to Sydney Thunder, CA as BBL semis hope falls

Gurbaz and Rinku put up a decent showcase for their respective teams. The right-handed keeper-batter struck two boundaries and one six while scoring 23 runs off of 28 balls. Rinku Singh continued unbeaten as he scored 16 off just nine balls and formed a partnership with Shivam Dube to help the Men in Blue win the match by six wickets.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

