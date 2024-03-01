Advertisement

If there is a reason for Team India's win in the fourth Test match, Dhruv Jurel is the one big reason for the same. The youngster made his debut in the IND vs ENG series, where he helped the Men in Blue behind the stumps. One of the prime reasons for India's success was the stumper who exceled behind the wickets and while batting as well. While Jurel could not secure his maiden century, his 90-run knock aided the Team to seal a series win over England. The wicketkeeper-batter's composure and ability garnered praise, with Anil Kumble paralleling him with an Indian cricket legend.

Also Read: 'You can’t do anything': Wriddhiman Saha's no-nonsense reaction to Shreyas and Ishan's BCCI snub

Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel receives the 'MS Dhoni' level praise from Anil Kumble

Former India player Anil Kumble could not help but applaud Dhruv Jurel for his fantastic men's senior team debut against England. The ex-spinner said that the stumper can reach the pinnacle of success, just like how former Team India skipper MS Dhoni achieved in his career as a player. Kumble made his statement during an appearance on JioCinema.

Advertisement

"There's Rishabh Pant. We don't know of course when he comes, comes back whenever that happens. Sooner, hopefully for Rishabh. But otherwise, yes, he certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence, but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then, hit those big sixes," Anil Kumble said.

India's Dhruv Jurel walks back after India's innings during the 4th IND vs ENG match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

"He's been exceptional, especially of the faster bowlers...He's only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I'm sure as he starts playing more and more he'll only get better. And it only augers well for India. And to have him in a squad is exceptional. Yeah, I mean it's not been easy for KS Bharat," the former India head coach added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh to shine in brand new 90-Ball format in Legends Cricket Trophy

Dhruv Jurel received his maiden Test cap alongside prolific MCA Sarfaraz Khan at the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test, and both of them showcased their prowess in their debut. Their efforts benefited Team India as they relished the 3-1 series win over England. While there is still one match to go, the Men in Blue have achieved something no other team has been able to do in the Three Lions' Bazball era