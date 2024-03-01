English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:15 IST

'He has all the credentials': Anil Kumble lauds Dhruv Jurel with Dhoni parallels after stellar debut

Former Team India spinner Anil Kumble heaps praise on young stumper Dhruv Jurel for his extraordinary debut at the IND vs ENG Test series.

Pavitra Shome
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel in action for Team India in the 4th IND vs ENG Test Match in Ranchi | Image: BCCI
  • 3 min read
If there is a reason for Team India's win in the fourth Test match, Dhruv Jurel is the one big reason for the same. The youngster made his debut in the IND vs ENG series, where he helped the Men in Blue behind the stumps. One of the prime reasons for India's success was the stumper who exceled behind the wickets and while batting as well. While Jurel could not secure his maiden century, his 90-run knock aided the Team to seal a series win over England. The wicketkeeper-batter's composure and ability garnered praise, with Anil Kumble paralleling him with an Indian cricket legend.    

Dhruv Jurel receives the 'MS Dhoni' level praise from Anil Kumble   

Former India player Anil Kumble could not help but applaud Dhruv Jurel for his fantastic men's senior team debut against England. The ex-spinner said that the stumper can reach the pinnacle of success, just like how former Team India skipper MS Dhoni achieved in his career as a player. Kumble made his statement during an appearance on JioCinema.

"There's Rishabh Pant. We don't know of course when he comes, comes back whenever that happens. Sooner, hopefully for Rishabh. But otherwise, yes, he certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence, but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then, hit those big sixes," Anil Kumble said.

India's Dhruv Jurel walks back after India's innings during the 4th IND vs ENG match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

"He's been exceptional, especially of the faster bowlers...He's only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I'm sure as he starts playing more and more he'll only get better. And it only augers well for India. And to have him in a squad is exceptional. Yeah, I mean it's not been easy for KS Bharat," the former India head coach added.

Dhruv Jurel received his maiden Test cap alongside prolific MCA Sarfaraz Khan at the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test, and both of them showcased their prowess in their debut. Their efforts benefited Team India as they relished the 3-1 series win over England. While there is still one match to go, the Men in Blue have achieved something no other team has been able to do in the Three Lions' Bazball era

Published March 1st, 2024 at 08:15 IST

