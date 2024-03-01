English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

'You can’t do anything': Wriddhiman Saha's no-nonsense reaction to Shreyas and Ishan's BCCI snub

The Bengal batsman Wriddhiman Saha will next be seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Vishal Tiwari
Wriddhiman Saha, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan
Wriddhiman Saha, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan | Image:BCCI
Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha emphasized the significance of valuing domestic cricket as the foundation for success in a cricketer's career. His remarks came following the exclusion of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the BCCI's annual player retainership list for the 2023-24 season.

Wriddhiman Saha backs BCCI's decision to snub Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Wriddhiman Saha acknowledged the BCCI's decision regarding Kishan and Iyer's omission, noting that nothing can be enforced upon a player if they are unwilling to engage in domestic cricket.

“That is BCCI’s decision and personal decision of concerned players. Forcefully, you can’t do anything,” Saha said. 

Both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer had been prominent members of the Indian team until recently, having represented the country in the 2023 ODI World Cup. While Kishan's last Test appearance was during India's Tour of South Africa in December, Iyer featured in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England.

Reflecting on his own approach, Wriddhiman Saha emphasized the importance of treating every match with equal significance, drawing from his experience of playing even in club and office matches when fit. He highlighted the consistency and performance of players like Sarfaraz Khan in domestic cricket, underlining the platform's role in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for players to shine.

“Whenever I am fit I play, even I played club matches, office matches as well. I always treat a match as a match. All matches are equal for me. If every player thinks on those lines, they will only prosper in their career and it will be better for Indian cricket as well,” he said.

“I feel the importance of domestic cricket is always there because if I talk about Sarfaraz Khan, he had scored plenty of runs in the last 4-5 years. Definitely, he has delivered.” 

Saha will next be seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. He will play for Gujarat Titans in the competition. Saha was part of the Gujarat Titans team that won the title in 2022 and reached the final in 2023. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

