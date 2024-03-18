Advertisement

After a decade of dominance with Rohit Sharma at the helm, Mumbai Indians made a huge transition in the run-up to the IPL 2024. The MI management not only brought back one of its stalwarts in the form of, Hardik Pandya during the off-season, but also appointed him as the captain. The decision had polarizing views and a major wandering that emerged was will there be any clash of the egos as Sharma, who had led MI for so long will now have to play under Pandya.

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya on captaining Rohit Sharma

Tossing every concern out of the park, Hardik Pandya has made it known that he is looking forward to working with Rohit Sharma. Pandya quashed the probability of any awkwardness by stating that Rohit would be there to help him and that his reign would endeavor to live up to the benchmark that Rohit Sharma has set under his leadership.

"First of all, it won't be any different because he is going to be there to help me out, if I need any help. At the same time, he is the captain of the Indian team, which helps me because this team, what he has achieved under his captaincy, from now onwards, I want to carry forward what he has achieved," Hardik Pandya said during an MI event.

"It won't be awkward or anything different. It will be a nice experience. I have played all my career under his captaincy. I know he is going to have a hand on my shoulder always, throughout the season," he added.

Hardik Pandya on the intense reaction from fans

When Rohit Sharma was unceremoniously removed from the MI captaincy, the fans weren't pleased with the move and shrill reactions flowed on social media. Addressing the same, Pandya said he respects the opinion of the fans but could focus on what is under his control.

"Backlash bit. To be very honest, we respect fans. At the same time, we focus on sport. I control the contralables. I don't focus on what I can't control. At the same time, I am very grateful to fans. They have every right to say what they say. I respect their opinion. At the same time, we will focus on doing well," Hardik Pandya said, playing down the negative reaction from fans.