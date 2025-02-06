'He Will Play Differently': Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Huge Claim On Rohit Sharma's Approach In ODI

Rohit Sharma will seek to rediscover his form ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The 37-year-old looked solid in the past two ICC tournaments and will be determined to replicate his form.

Rohit endured a pretty rough patch in 2024 and had a miserable Border Gavaskar Trophy. His form in the red ball format has been questioned, but the Indian captain will now have the chance to hit back at his critics with his on-field performance. This three-match ODI series should serve as a preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Sanjay Manjrekar Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's ODI Approach

Rohit managed to provide a good start with his attacking instinct in the ODI and T20 World Cup respectively. But Sanjay Manjrekar believes the Indian skipper will take up a different approach in the limited over format.

On Star Sports Deep Point show he said, 'What is going to happen is that he will play differently in 50-overs cricket as there's massive scrutiny on his poor form. He might not go and do the kind of pinch hitting. Unless of course, he surprises us and plays in exactly the same fashion but in our country, there’s so much discussion about someone’s poor form so somewhere it gets to you. It was reflected in his interview during the Border Gavaskar Trophy as well that he got affected by it emotionally.'

