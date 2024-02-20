Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become parents for the second time. The couple have announced the blissful news via. social media. As the news broke out several assertions regarding the meaning of the name have become viral. There is ongoing speculation that the name is of Turkish origin. Moreover, in another case of guesswork, the word "Kaaya" which means the body has also been given equal air.

Why did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma name their son ‘Akaay’?

Continuing with the flow, contemplation regarding why they named him "Akaay" has also come forward. As per the sceptics, since V is for Virat and the name of their daughter is also after V. The second child was destined to be after A. Thus, A for Anushka and A for Akaay came into existence. This could be the likely reason, and the confirmation about the same can only be done by the parents of the newborn.

For months, the pregnancy rumours of Anushka Sharma have been doing rounds. The rumblings picked up more yield when Virat Kohli took a break from the Test series against England owing to some personal reasons, and prior to that he also skipped the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers through his Youtube channel had spilled the beans, which left him in an apologising position later on. However, De Villiers turned out to be right as the couple themselves made the information public this time. The newborn came into the world on February 15, 2024. This is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second child. Their first child, Vamika, was born in 2021.