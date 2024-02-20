Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took 5 days to reveal the news of the baby boy?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday announced the birth of their second child, Akaay. They shared the news on Instagram.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image:Image: Instagram/ViratKohli
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The mystery surrounding the delay in announcing the birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby boy has sparked curiosity among fans and media alike. Speculations abound as to why the couple took five days to share their joyous news with the world. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby boy, former India captain reveals name

Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took 5 days to announce the news of Akaay?

One plausible explanation could be related to potential post-pregnancy complications that Anushka Sharma may have faced. Pregnancy and childbirth can be physically demanding, and it's not uncommon for new mothers to require additional time for recovery or medical attention. 

If Anushka Sharma encountered any health issues or complications during childbirth, the couple may have prioritized her well-being and opted to delay the announcement until she was in a stable condition.

Another possibility is that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma simply wanted some time to savor their precious moments as a family before making the news public. Welcoming a new addition to the family is a deeply personal and emotional experience, and the couple may have wished to cherish these initial days of bonding with their newborn son in private, away from the spotlight of public scrutiny.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy named Akaay, cricketers and teammates react

Regardless of the reason behind the delay, fans and well-wishers are overjoyed to finally receive confirmation of the baby boy's arrival. Kohli and Sharma's decision to take their time before sharing their happiness with the world reflects their commitment to prioritizing their family's well-being and privacy above all else.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

