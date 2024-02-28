'Historic stride': BCCI secretary Jay Shah highlights path-breaking development in Indian cricket

Advertisement

BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated Jacintha Kalyan on being India's first female pitch curator. Jay Shah described this as a watershed moment in the country's sporting history. The WPL 2024 provided an opportunity for not just women cricketers, but also a female pitch curator, to defy gender norms in a groundbreaking feat.

Jacintha Kalyan becomes India's first female pitch curator

Jacintha has been with the Karnataka State Cricket Association for over 30 years and was the first female pitch curator during the second season of the Women's Premier League. The first leg of the competition will take place at the historic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. So far, the stadium has held four matches, and the surface has performed admirably, with hitters enjoying the small boundaries.

"In a historic stride for Indian cricket, Jacintha Kalyan has become the trailblazing pioneer as the first female cricket pitch curator in our nation. Taking the helm of pitch preparation for the inaugural leg of the Women's Premier League in Bengaluru, Jacintha embodies the…" — Jay Shah (@JayShah)

"In a historic stride for Indian cricket, Jacintha Kalyan has become the trailblazing pioneer as the first female cricket pitch curator in our nation. Taking the helm of pitch preparation for the inaugural leg of the Women's Premier League in Bengaluru, Jacintha embodies the essence of determination and the will to break barriers," Jay Shah said in a tweet on 'X'.

"Jacintha's groundbreaking achievement is a testament to her commitment and passion for the sport. Her role in overseeing the pitch for the Women's Premier League marks a significant turning point in the sport, highlighting the evolving landscape of cricket in India."

"As we stand witness to the Women's Premier League commanding the spotlight, it's imperative to applaud not only the athletes gracing the field but also extraordinary individuals like Jacintha Kalyan, whose tireless efforts behind the scenes contribute immensely to the success of the game!"

Women are breaking down gender boundaries both on the cricket pitch and in the construction of cricket pitches. Jacintha has become an inspiration for demonstrating that gender has nothing to do with the vocation one pursues. It was a significant step towards women's representation in what is widely regarded as a male-dominated field.