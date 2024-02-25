Advertisement

On Saturday, February 24, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga for two matches after he was found guilty of verbally insulting an on-field umpire during a T20I match against Afghanistan in Dambulla on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the match when Hasaranga met umpire Lyndon Hanibal to criticize him for a no-ball call that was not issued during a frantic chase in the series final. As a consequence of dissension, Hasaranga has received a banishment.

Sri Lanka captain disciplined for verbally insulting on-field umpire

Hasaranga received three demerit points and a fine of fifty per cent of the match fee for his outburst against the umpire in the thrilling match, which Afghanistan won by three runs. His cumulative demerit points reached five during 24 months following his most recent infringement of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Hasaranga's five demerit points equal two suspension points. As two suspension points amount to a ban from one Test, two ODIs, or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player or player support personnel, Hasaranga has been suspended from Sri Lanka's first two T20Is against Bangladesh next month, according to the ICC.

Gurbaz also faces penalty

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, was also penalized. He was penalized 15% of his match fee for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the same match.

Rahmanullah was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the Code, which relates to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match." The sanction was imposed on Rahmanullah for changing the grip of his bat on the field of play despite being repeatedly warned not to do so.

Both players committed the charges and accepted the sanctions offered by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so formal hearings were unnecessary. On-field umpires Lyndon Hannibal and Raveendra Wimalasiri, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge, and fourth umpire Ranmore Martinez all issued the charges.

