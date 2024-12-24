'HORRIBLE Feeling': Team India CAUTIONED Ahead of Possible 2025 ICC CT Clash With Pakistan in Dubai

By the looks of how things are shaping up, it seems India will take on Pakistan in the high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. While it has not been confirmed yet, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra walked down memory lane. Taking a walk down memory lane, he recalled how India lost by 10 wickets in Dubai in 2021 T20 World Cup against Pakistan. Labelling it as a ‘horrible’ feeling, Chopra admitted that he was ‘heartbroken’.

In the 2021 T20 WC, India lost their opening match against Pakistan and their next against New Zealand and were knocked out early.

‘We were heartbroken’

"You get a horrible feeling - Pakistan and New Zealand in our group with the matches in Dubai because the chances of it happening in Dubai are the brightest. It wasn't good the last time this happened in an ICC tournament. We were heartbroken," he said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra went on to claim that it was a T20I game back in 2021 and this time it will be an ODI. The former India opener confirmed that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be seen playing there.

‘We should ideally qualify from our group’

"However, that was T20. This is ODI. If ODI matches are played in the UAE, we will grab them. Rohit (Sharma) and (Virat) Kohli will both be seen playing there. Jasprit Bumrah will be there and we have understood the ODI template very well. So we should ideally qualify from our group," he reasoned.