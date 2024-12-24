Unprepared Venues, Security Concerns; Why ICC Should Take 2025 CT Out of Pakistan Completely

Is Pakistan ready to host the world at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The answer would be, no! The PCB has agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model after showing reluctance all along and pushing for Pakistan to host all matches. Now, India would be playing their matches in another country and Pakistan would host a few matches. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has been making claims that the venues - Karachi and Lahore - are 90 per cent ready to host matches. But, is it true? Is what Mohsin Naqvi claiming, the real picture? No!

WHY CAN'T PAKISTAN HOST CT 2025

Underprepared venues: A lot of money was allotted for the renovation of the stadiums in Pakistan, even the ICC gave them financial help - so, why aren't the stadiums complete. Naqvi had promised ‘state of the art’ facilities. To be honest, it is not even close to that. Mountain of debris, no stands, no toilets or bricks to build the stadium - now how can you dream of hosting international teams in a little over two months? The deadline for venue completion is expected to be at the end of this month.

STATE OF GADDAFI STADIUM IN PICS