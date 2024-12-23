Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Other India Cricketers Who Were Part of ICC CT 2017 And Will Play 2025 Edition

India made it to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy , but emerged second-best as Pakistan beat them back then. Eight years later, the event is going to take place in the 50-over format and Pakistan, as they are the defending champions, would be hosting the marquee event. While most of the players who played the final on that day at the iconic Oval would not be there, but some players - from the 2017 batch - may make the 2025 squad. Here are the sureshot names of players who featured back in 2017 and would be a part of the side in 2025 as well.

Virat Kohli : The talismanic Indian batter was the captain back then when the side lost. He may not be the captain of the Indian team in 2025, but certainly he features in the side for the big ticket event. Kohli was India's main man back then amassing 258 runs in five matches at a staggering average of 129. Kohli hit three fifties with an highest score of 96*.

Rohit Sharma: In all probability, he would be leading the Indian challenge. A specialist opener, he was part of the 2017 edition as well. Even back then, he was opening the batting for India. In 2025, he could again be opening the batting. In 2017, Rohit was the second highest scorer of the tournament with 304 runs at an average of 76.

Ravindra Jadeja: The Indian allrounder is a white-ball specialist. He was there in the 2017 squad and is likely to feature in the 2025 edition as well. A proven match-winner, Jadeja can chip in with the ball, the bat and on-the-field.