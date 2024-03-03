English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:10 IST

How did batter Shreyas Iyer miss out on his annual BCCI contract? MAJOR reason reportedly disclosed

A BIG reason on why was the Indian Cricket Team batter Shreyas Iyer excluded from the annual BCCI contract extensions has been reportedly revealed.

Shreyas Iyer
Team India's Shreyas Iyer ducks a ball during a match | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The BCCI's latest move of extending contracts was something that has raised a lot of debate. One of the key reasons was the cricketers lost some of their annual extensions. Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan are to name a few, but Shreyas Iyer's exclusion turned a lot of heads. For someone who performed exceptionally well in the ODI World Cup, his missing out on the deal attracts questions on how the Board of Control for Cricket in India missed out on not extending his contract. Recently, new reports have come out on why the star player missed out on his deal.     

Also Read: 'They missed a trick': Indian spin icon opines on what went wrong for England's Test series defeat

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer angered a top BCCI official led to his loss of contract - Reports

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been a part of significant cricket tournaments, including the ODI World Cup last year. But them missing out from BCCI's annual contract list was heavily debated. While Kishan's various reasons have been revealed in the past, Iyer was the one that the fans felt came in the firing line over the domestic vs franchise tussle. The star-batter was not initially available for his Ranji Trophy team as he claimed he was unfit to participate. However, the NCA shared some contradictory reports about Shreyas' fitness.

Advertisement
India's Shreyas Iyer suffers a run out in the 1st ODI match of the IND vs AUS series in Mohali | Image: BCCI 

According to several reports, Iyer attended a pre-IPL training for the Kolkata Knight Riders at that time, having opted out of his Ranji team. Ajit Agarkar, the top selector for BCCI, was reportedly "furious" to learn that Iyer was attending an IPL camp while claiming to have a back issue, according to a report by Revsportz. Iyer has been announced as the skipper for KKR. Regarding the final contract list, recommendations are made by the BCCI selectors, which Agarkar is a part of. It may have prompted the decision to drop Iyer and Kishan from the list.

Also Read: IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

Advertisement

After being dropped out of the central contracts, Shreyas Iyer has returned to his domestic roots as he is competing in the Ranji Trophy semifinal knockouts for Mumbai. The MCA is currently battling against Tamil Nadu to get a spot in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

16 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

16 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

16 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

16 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

16 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Videos From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash | WATCH

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi to Lead Final Council Meet Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Japan’s lower house passes budget, critical for PM Kishida

    Business News29 minutes ago

  4. Akshay Kumar Performs Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  5. Viral: Cute Little Bear Refusing To Let Go A Man Who Saved Him From Fire

    World33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo