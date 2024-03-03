Advertisement

The BCCI's latest move of extending contracts was something that has raised a lot of debate. One of the key reasons was the cricketers lost some of their annual extensions. Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan are to name a few, but Shreyas Iyer's exclusion turned a lot of heads. For someone who performed exceptionally well in the ODI World Cup, his missing out on the deal attracts questions on how the Board of Control for Cricket in India missed out on not extending his contract. Recently, new reports have come out on why the star player missed out on his deal.

Also Read: 'They missed a trick': Indian spin icon opines on what went wrong for England's Test series defeat

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer angered a top BCCI official led to his loss of contract - Reports

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been a part of significant cricket tournaments, including the ODI World Cup last year. But them missing out from BCCI's annual contract list was heavily debated. While Kishan's various reasons have been revealed in the past, Iyer was the one that the fans felt came in the firing line over the domestic vs franchise tussle. The star-batter was not initially available for his Ranji Trophy team as he claimed he was unfit to participate. However, the NCA shared some contradictory reports about Shreyas' fitness.

Advertisement

India's Shreyas Iyer suffers a run out in the 1st ODI match of the IND vs AUS series in Mohali | Image: BCCI

According to several reports, Iyer attended a pre-IPL training for the Kolkata Knight Riders at that time, having opted out of his Ranji team. Ajit Agarkar, the top selector for BCCI, was reportedly "furious" to learn that Iyer was attending an IPL camp while claiming to have a back issue, according to a report by Revsportz. Iyer has been announced as the skipper for KKR. Regarding the final contract list, recommendations are made by the BCCI selectors, which Agarkar is a part of. It may have prompted the decision to drop Iyer and Kishan from the list.

Also Read: IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

Advertisement

After being dropped out of the central contracts, Shreyas Iyer has returned to his domestic roots as he is competing in the Ranji Trophy semifinal knockouts for Mumbai. The MCA is currently battling against Tamil Nadu to get a spot in the final of the prestigious tournament.