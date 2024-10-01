Published 10:42 IST, October 1st 2024
How India Piled Up Runs on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test? KL Rahul Reveals Rohit’s ‘Simple’ Plan vs BAN
KL Rahul stated that Rohit Sharma's message was crystal clear: He wanted the team to show what they were capable since they had to figure out a way to win.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's captain Rohit Sharma, centre, Virat Kohl, left, greet each other after India won the first test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:42 IST, October 1st 2024