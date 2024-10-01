sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • How India Piled Up Runs on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test? KL Rahul Reveals Rohit’s ‘Simple’ Plan vs BAN

Published 10:42 IST, October 1st 2024

How India Piled Up Runs on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test? KL Rahul Reveals Rohit’s ‘Simple’ Plan vs BAN

KL Rahul stated that Rohit Sharma's message was crystal clear: He wanted the team to show what they were capable since they had to figure out a way to win.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rohit Sharma
India's captain Rohit Sharma, centre, Virat Kohl, left, greet each other after India won the first test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:42 IST, October 1st 2024