Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:14 IST

'How much of use will he be': Ravi Shastri slams Rohit Sharma & Dravid's decision in 2nd Test vs ENG

Former player and head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri criticizes Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's decision in the first IND vs ENG match in the VIZAG.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri | Image:PTI
 The second Test match between India and England started today, February 2, at 9:30 am local time. India won the toss and chose to bat first. The Indian lineup includes Rohit Sharma as the captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mukesh Kumar. The match is taking place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.  Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were dismissed early and failed to make an impact, but Jaiswal came to the rescue for India. 

3 things you need to know 

  • India won the toss and have opted to bat first 
  • India lost the 1st Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs 
  • India vs England 2nd Test is underway

Also Read: Rajat Patidar gets his debut cap from an Indian cricket legend - See Pic

India vs England: Jaiswal covers up for poor batting display from his teammates

 Day 1 of the second Test between India and England saw India dominating the play as they posted a solid score of 180/3 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal shone remarkably, remaining unbeaten at 104 off 158 balls(not-out), including 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. The Indian team's captain, Rohit Sharma, contributed 14 runs before being caught by Ollie Pope off Shoaib Bashir's bowling. Shubman Gill added 34 runs before falling to James Anderson, and Shreyas Iyer scored 27 before being dismissed by Tom Hartley.

Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir spearheaded ‌England bowling assault, each taking a wicket. Day 1: Jaiswal's century saved India's blushes despite harsh periods on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

 Also Read: Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming: Know all live streaming details

Ravi Shastri questions Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid’s selection process 

The choice of pacer Mukesh Kumar to bowl all-rounder Washington Sundar in the Indian playing XI caused former Indian coach Ravi Shastri a bit of bother during the opening session of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam.

In his match commentary, Shastri questioned the selection of Mukesh Kumar in the starting lineup, especially considering that India had chosen to bat first on the Vizag pitch. He said that Washington Sundar could have been a better tactical move given India's batting difficulties without Ravindra Jadeja.

Electing to bat in the second Test, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss. In addition to giving Rajat Patidar his Test debut, the squad made three changes: spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mukesh Kumar were brought in to replace Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively. During commentary, Ravi Shastri said: 

"My only concern is picking Mukesh Kumar over Washington Sundar. How much of use will Mukesh be, especially after India is batting first on this Vizag surface," 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:53 IST

