Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:41 IST

HEARTNENING MOMENT: Rajat Patidar finally receives India cap from the legendary Zaheer Khan - WATCH

In the second Test matchup between India and England in Visakhapatnam, Rajat Patidar will make his Test debut after being selected ahead of Sarfaraz Khan.

Pavitra Shome
Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar receives his debut cap from an Indian Cricket Legend | Image:BCCI / JioCinema (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajat Patidar finally had his moment when he was named in the Playing XI of the second Test match in India. It is like a dream come true for a cricketer to play for the Senior Team, and Patidar finally received his moment. After being on the bench for the first Test, Team India made some changes in the squad as injuries struck the team. As India aims to pick up a rebound, Patidar finally gets his chance to compete against England and make his debut for the national team.

3 Things you need to know

  • Rajat Patidar was named in the India squad for the first two Test matches against England
  • Patidar is making his debut against England in the second Test match
  • Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar are also named in the Playing XI alongside Patidar 

Rajat Patidar gets his superior moment, receives debut cap from an Indian Cricket Legend 

Ahead of the match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Rajat Patidar was surrounded by his squad mates, and he was presented with his debut cap for the Indian Cricket Team in Tests. Usually, the skipper or the vice-captain do the honours. But to the Indore-born batter's surprise, an Indian Cricket legend handed him his cap as the team cheered for him .

Legendary Indian pace bowler Zaheer Khan, who is in Visakhapatnam for his analyst duties, presented top-order batter Rajat Patidar with his cap ahead of the match.

During the toss, Captain Rohit Sharma also revealed that Patidar will be making his debut in today's match, along with two more changes in the playing XI. He also spoke on the injuries that have happened in the India camp.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas lyer, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 09:55 IST

