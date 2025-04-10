Virat Kohli Lite? Riyan Parag Argues With on-Field Umpire Over Controversial Dismissal During GT-RR IPL 2025 Game | WATCH

IPL 2025, GT vs RR: Riyan Parag often gets compared to Virat Kohli and that is purely for his aggression. On Wednesday, fans got a glimpse of it again when Parag lost his cool after he was given controversially out. At a crucial juncture in the match, Parag got his eye in and was looking set for a big one.

That is exactly when Parag chased a delivery outside the off-stump and edged it to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. The umpire had no hesitation as he gave it out and Parag promptly asked for the DRS. The replays clearly showed that bat made some contact with the ground but the snickometer showed disturbance just before it happened and that did not help Parag's cause. Parag was given out on the DRS and that upset him. He instantly got into an argument woth the on-field umpire.

Parag eventually perished for 26 off 14 balls. His innings was laced with three sixes and a boundary.

After the Gujarat Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, they secured the top spot in the IPL 2025 Points Table, with eight points after four wins and a loss, with an NRR of +1.413. Delhi Capitals have shifted to the number two spot, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at number three. Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants are at the number four and five spots, respectively.