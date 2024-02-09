Advertisement

One of the Indian Premier League's most sensational moves took place last year when it was revealed that Hardik Pandya was heading back to Mumbai Indians. The star all-rounder amassed tremendous success with the Gujarat Titans but is now on his way back to the team with whom his IPL career kickstarted. Not only will he join the franchise, but will also lead the team as a captain and will replace Rohit Sharma. Given Rohit's fandom, many are not happy with the change, be it the fans or within the squad. Turmoil is expected to happen, and a former Team India cricketer opens up on the challenges Pandya could face on his MI return.

Ex-IND opener cites 'pressure' will remain over Hardik Pandya on keeping the MI squad together

Former Team India opener Akash Chopra opens up on the challenging aspect that Hardik Pandya could deal with once he makes his return. He also touched upon the latest statement by coach Mark Boucher and how Rohit Sharma's wife's comments may indicate that there could be a stir in the team.

"I was listening to an interview with Boucher where he explained why they did the captaincy change. He tried to explain the cricketing reasons, but Ritika (Rohit's wife) commented below that, and it was obvious that it would go viral because she said - 'So many things are wrong with this', Chopra said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

"We don't know what's right and what's wrong. I am slightly worried because the Mumbai Indians have a phenomenal team on paper, but the biggest pressure on Hardik Pandya will be whether he can combine the five fingers to make a fist, whether he can take the entire team in one direction," the former India opener added.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL campaign with a new skipper on the team, and it is yet to be seen how things will turn out under Pandya's leadership.