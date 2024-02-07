Advertisement

The second Test match between India and England started on 2nd February at 9:30 am local time. India won the toss and has chosen to bat first. The Indian lineup includes Rohit Sharma as the captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mukesh Kumar. The match takes place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

3 things you need to know

India won the toss and have opted to bat first

India lost the 1st Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs

India vs England 2nd Test will start today

India to play their second test without Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has been excluded from the Indian team for the second Test against England in Vizag due to concerns over the length of the series and the amount of cricket he has played recently. This decision indicates team management's assessment of player workload and the importance of proper rest to sustain peak performance. Siraj's omission from the starting XI gives him time to rest and prepare, guaranteeing he is eligible for selection in the third Test in Rajkot.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prioritised its players' well-being and physical condition despite their hectic schedule, displaying a commitment to regulating player fatigue and guaranteeing consistent performance levels throughout the series. Additionally, Avesh Khan has returned to the team for the second Test, offering an alternate option within the squad. BCCI on X:

UPDATE: Mr Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag.



The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times.



He will be available for selection for the… — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2024

India vs England 2nd Test: Playing XI

India Playing XI for 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas lyer, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

England XI for 2nd Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson