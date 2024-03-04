Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's latest post on a 'new role' in his career has sent internet into a frenzy

Ahead of IPL, MS Dhoni was recently seen enjoying the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat with fellow cricketers.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni with Sanju Samson
MS Dhoni with Sanju Samson | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not known to be extremely active on social media and rarely posts anything on his account on X, Facebook or Instagram. However,  Monday, March 4th was the day when Dhoni decided to break the internet as he posted an update on himself on his Facebook account. 

Dhoni was recently seen enjoying the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat with fellow cricketers and Bollywood celebrities. And as soon as the festivities ended, Dhoni got back to business and gave a massive update to his fans. And that update has sent shivers among the viewers of cricket. 

“Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!,” said MS Dhoni in a Facebook post. 

The reason behind the post is intriguing and fans have been trying to decipher what it could mean. 

MS Dhoni joined the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant before IPL 2024

Former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni, made headlines as he was spotted with his wife Sakshi Dhoni en route to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Dhoni and wife Sakshi were seen leaving Mumbai for Jamnagar, Gujarat, where they are set to attend the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple's presence adds to the high-profile guest list, reflecting the grandeur of the upcoming celebration.

 Sporting a burgundy-colored shirt paired with stylish black joggers, Dhoni looked impeccably fit, exuding a noticeably jacked physique. This sighting has further fueled anticipation for his leadership role in the upcoming IPL 2024, where he is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings. 

With his toned appearance and unwavering determination, Dhoni is poised to make a striking return to the cricketing arena. As a symbol of his enduring persona, it's expected that Dhoni will maintain his signature long hair, adding to the enigmatic aura that has come to define his presence both on and off the field. All eyes are on Dhoni as he gears up for this next chapter, signaling exciting prospects for cricket enthusiasts and fans worldwide. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

