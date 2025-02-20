'Kya Nazar Aayega...Ghanta' - Pakistan Actor Shares SHOCKING Truth Behind Shabby Karachi Stadium

The venues were in the spotlight even before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 got underway at the National stadium in Karachi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) kept on breaching deadlines to get the venues ready. Now, with the mega event underway, fans are not liking the experience. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had claimed that they have renovated it into a ‘state-of-the-art’ stadium, but it is far from the truth. Pakistani actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui was left stunned and disappointed after his experience of the National stadium in Karachi.

Amid all the criticism for low spectator turnout during the match, the actor posted a clip on social media where he complained about the obstructed view of the ground from the 'VIP' area of the stadium. In the clip, you can see the railings that is obstructing the view of the spectators. Also, the distance between the fan and the pitch is too much, hindering the experience.

‘Itna mehnga ticket le’

"Main aya hoon stadium pe. Ab mujhe ye bataiye, itna mehnga ticket le, aur aankh ke samne ye ho, aur aage woh shadow, to kya nazar ayega..ghanta! Aur dusri zabardast baat batau aapko, aisa lag raha hai ke main Dubai mein baith ke yeh match dekh raha hoon," he captioned the clip.

