Updated 12:18 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, Live Score, Latest Updates: India and Bangladesh Lock Horns In Dubai
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India open their CT 2025 campaign with a match against Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh. India are placed in the same group with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Champions Trophy is being played in a 'Hybrid Model' and India will play all their matches in Dubai.
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 Live and Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's India is eyeing their second consecutive ICC Trophy. The ‘Men in Blue’ won the World T20 for the second time last year after defeating South Africa in the summit clash. Rohit will want to become India's second captain after MS Dhoni to win the ICC Champions Trophy. India are without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and the onus to take wickets will fall upon Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh to deliver the goods for India with the new ball. All eyes will be fixated on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two superstars of the sport who have been at the forefront of many Indian victories. Bangladesh is a very familiar foe for India and they have a factor of unpredictability in them. The Dubai International Stadium is all set to host and witness a high-octane clash, a battle between two neighbours who have produced many iconic matches in the past. Last time India faced Bangladesh in a Champions Trophy match was back in 2017. The ‘Men in Blue’ had decimated the ‘Bangla Tigers’ by nine wickets in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Both the teams have to be at their very best to start their campaign on a high.
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 Latest Updates: The Dubai International Stadium is all set to host the high-octane IND vs BAN game. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will want to start their campaign on a high. India lock horns with Bangladesh in their CT 2025 campaign opener. India are starting the tournament as firm favourites.
12:15 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Here's how to watch the match in India
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: The match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed on JioHotstar
12:08 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: India's CT 2025 squad
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the third time in an ICC event. Prior to this, Rohit has led the Indian team in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 World T20. Shubman Gill has been chosen as Rohit Sharma's deputy and is a crucial member of the leadership group. Let's have a look at the Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy
12:04 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: Former India skipper Virat Kohli is playing his fourth ICC Champions Trophy. He has won the tournament once, back in 2013 and has also led India in the 2017 edition. A lot has been spoken about the ‘Chasemaster’ and his current form. Virat will be hoping that he has a good Champions Trophy, because if his bat does the talking, India will be invincible and a very dangerous side.
11:55 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma's special message ahead of CT 2025 opener
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: Before the much-awaited IND vs BAN Champions Trophy encounter, Rohit Sharma has a special message for the fans, for the 12th man of the Indian Cricket Team.
11:48 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: The D Day arrives
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: It is redemption time for Team India after whatever happened in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year. India are locking horns with Bangladesh in the CT 2025 stadium. Hello and welcome to our LIVE Blog where we try and take you through all the action on the field and the intricacies of the game as it takes its own course. Stay tuned for further updates.
Published 11:50 IST, February 20th 2025