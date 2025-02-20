IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, Live Score, Latest Updates: India and Bangladesh Lock Horns In Dubai

IND vs Ban Champions Live Cricket Score: Get India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy Live Updates as India faces Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium | Image: BCCI/AP

India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 Live and Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's India is eyeing their second consecutive ICC Trophy. The ‘Men in Blue’ won the World T20 for the second time last year after defeating South Africa in the summit clash. Rohit will want to become India's second captain after MS Dhoni to win the ICC Champions Trophy. India are without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and the onus to take wickets will fall upon Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh to deliver the goods for India with the new ball. All eyes will be fixated on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two superstars of the sport who have been at the forefront of many Indian victories. Bangladesh is a very familiar foe for India and they have a factor of unpredictability in them. The Dubai International Stadium is all set to host and witness a high-octane clash, a battle between two neighbours who have produced many iconic matches in the past. Last time India faced Bangladesh in a Champions Trophy match was back in 2017. The ‘Men in Blue’ had decimated the ‘Bangla Tigers’ by nine wickets in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Both the teams have to be at their very best to start their campaign on a high.