Virat Kohli BIGGER Star Than Babar Azam in Pakistan? Fanfare Outside Karachi Stadium Proves so; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH
There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is arguably the biggest cricketing star of the generation.
There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is arguably the biggest cricketing star of the generation. He is not just considered to be a demi-god in India, but he happens to be a global star. Kohli is truly an advertiser's dream, and in this age of social media, his stocks seem to only be rising. Kohli, who has not been in prime form with the bat, would feature in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He would be carrying the hopes of a billion on his shoulders and given his experience of playing at big stages - he would certainly be in spotlight. Ahead of the much-awaited CT 2025, a clip is going viral where Pakistani fans are chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’ from outside the National stadium in Karachi. Not just ‘Kohli, Kohli’, fans were also yelling ‘RCB, RCB’ at the top of their voice. By the looks of Kohli's stardom in Pakistan, it cannot be denied that he is a bigger star than Babar Azam. Here is the viral clip:
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, the Indian team departs for the mega event today. They will head to Dubai. The Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma . India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would not be there and that would certainly hurt their chances at the mega event.
Champions Trophy 2025
The main event will be played in a hybrid model where India will play all it's matches in Dubai, and Pakistan will play it's games in their home soil. So, the event will take place in two countries over three weeks. The tournament opener would be played in Karachi between the host nation and New Zealand. Team India play their opener against Bangladesh before locking horns with Pakistan on February 23.
