Jasprit Bumrah's ABSENCE Will Not Have Major Impact on Team India's Chances at CT 25? BCCI Secretary's SHOCKING Claim

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best fast bowler of the generation. He has an unique skill of winning matches. Over the years, Bumrah has been an asset for India, he has changed games on it's course and won matches single-handedly and hence his absence from the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 is being looked at as a massive setback for the Indian team ahead of the marquee event. With Bumrah set to miss the mega event, Team India will not be the side they would have been with him. Ahead of the Indian team's departure for Dubai today, the Board of Control of Cricket in India Secretary has made a sensational claim. As per Devajit Saikia, Bumrah's absence will not affect India's chances at the Champions Trophy.

‘Believe we will win the trophy’

“We have picked the best team for the Champions Trophy, and I believe we will win the trophy. India has such a big bench strength, and I don’t think it (Jasprit Bumrah’s absence) will have any major issue with the team combination,” Saikia said.

“Everything is very positive in the team ( Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in form); see the England series; the results are in front of you. The conditions in Dubai will be similar to Indian conditions, and India came out in such a good manner with a series whitewash in ODIs and a 4-1 win in T20Is. The morale and spirit of the team are at the highest level,” Saikia added.

Champions Trophy 2025