ICC Men's Test Rankings: Harry Brook Takes the Crown from Joe Root in Latest Test Batter Rankings

Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century during play on day one of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington | Image: AP Photo

The ICC men's Test Rankings underwent a major shift as a new cricketer has been crowned as the number one men's test batter. Englishman Harry Brook has officially dethroned Joe Root as the top test cricket batter in the official ICC rankings. Brook has taken over Root after his strong outing against New Zealand in an away series. He continues to ascend towards the top and emerges as one of the greatest test batters in modern-day cricket as he closes the gap with the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Joe Root Falls as Harry Brook Ascends to No. 1 in ICC Men's Test Batting Ranks

England batter Harry Brook took the top spot in the ICC Test batting rankings on Wednesday, ending fellow batsman Joe Root's dominance on in the charts. After his eighth Test century against New Zealand in Wellington last week, Brook surpassed Root, and the right-handed player now leads his more seasoned teammate by just one point at the top of the most recent ICC rankings.

With 898 rating points overall — one more than Root — Harry Brook joins the Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar as the 34th-highest Test batter of all time. Joe Root had maintained his position since he dethroned former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson from the top spot in July of this year. Root had innings of 3 and 106 in the same Test, while Brook scored 123 and 55 in England's overwhelming 323-run victory over New Zealand.

Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century during play on day one of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand | Image: AP Photo

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Continues To Soar In ICC Men's Test Rankings

With 890 rating points, Jasprit Bumrah remained at the top of the Test bowlers' rankings. Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood (851) and South Africa's quick Kagiso Rabada (856) present the sensational Indian bowler with some fierce competition.

Ravindra Jadeja continued to lead the ICC men's Test rankings for all-rounders with 415 rating points. Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz came in second place with 285 points after his team's series against the West Indies.