ICC Under The Scanner For Proposing The Idea Of Two-Tier Tests, England And Wales Cricket Board Finds Unexpected Ally After Opposing The Format

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been trying its best to safeguard the longest format of the game, Test cricket, and keep it relevant for the next generation of cricket fans. The idea of World Test Championship (WTC) was introduced to add more value to each and every match that is played, and it has added more spice to the contests because teams now have a lot more to play for.

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was a great endorsement for Test cricket. All the matches in the series that was played between India and England ended on the fifth day, and both the teams fought valiantly despite the series ending in a 2-2 draw. The 'Big Three' of the cricketing world India, England, and Australia generate a lot of revenue whenever they play against each other, but as far as the other countries go, the ICC have proposed a new idea of introducing a two-tier championship in the longest format of the game.

Cricket West Indies Voices Concerns With Two-Tier Championship After ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has time and again opposed the International Cricket Council's idea of having a Two-Tier Tests. The ECB has stated in the past that if England have a dip in form and get relegated to the second division, then they might not get to play either India or Australia, which will be unfortunate and will curb down revenue streams. The ECB is right in its own place as India, Australia, and England generate most of the revenue.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has also voiced its concerns around the two-tier Test matches and has said that if the ICC is changing the format of the WTC cycle, then it also needs to try and bring a change to the financial model. "Our position relates to the financial model that underpins Test and other bilateral international cricket which we do not believe is fit for purpose and which would have to be a major part of any overhaul," West Indies board CEO Chris Dehring said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Here's What You Need To Know About Two-Tier Tests