Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:05 IST

‘If Dhoni was not around…’: Wasim Jaffer critiques CSK's timing as MSD steps down from captaincy

Wasim Jaffer questions Chennai Super Kings' decision timing as MS Dhoni relinquishes captaincy, pondering the team's scenario without Dhoni's presence.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad take up some football practice while at training for CSK | Image: BCCI
Before the 2024 Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni made the unexpected decision to resign as captain of CSK. The captaincy of the team has been resigned by Dhoni, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) revealed on Thursday, in an unexpected development. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named the new CSK captain, will take over as captain. With this choice, the CSK team's leadership has undergone a significant change.

Also Read: MASSIVE! IPL 2024 to have sign language feed for differently abled

Wasim Jaffer questions ‌the timing of MS Dhoni’s captaincy change decision 

The timing of MS Dhoni's surprise decision to hand up the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ruturaj Gaikwad on March 21, one day before the IPL 2024 opener, has raised eyebrows.

Many were taken aback by the revelation, which was made only one day before the Indian Premier League season kicked off—Ruturaj included, who had already taken part in the captains' picture session. Even though it was a sudden decision, CSK announced the change in leadership quite quickly.

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian cricket player, has questioned Dhoni's move's timing, speculating that it might not have been the best one. Jaffer stated that he thought the choice would have made more sense if Dhoni had not been such a big part of the CSK team. As long as Dhoni is still around, Jaffer thought Ruturaj will have difficulties in his new position as captain. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said: 

“No, I don't think so. I think it would have made more sense if MS Dhoni was not around. He had retired and he was not around. It would have made any captain's life a lot easier. Now, with MS Dhoni being around, it always makes a job a lot more difficult for any captain.”

"Whether he takes any decision and whether Dhoni agrees to it or not. Whether, he likes those decisions. And you are on your own, and we all know that Ruturaj Gaikwad would have been the successor. But I think if Dhoni was not around, it would have made a lot more easier," 

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be seen as the captain for the very first time for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener tonight against RCB.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Whatsapp logo