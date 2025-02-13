Published 22:32 IST, February 13th 2025
'If You Use New Ball Well': Gautam Gambhir Sent Blunt 'Mohammed Siraj' Message Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025
India named their final 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy. Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube have been named as non-travelling reserves.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
India announced their final 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy on February 11. Harshit Rana replaced Jasprit Bumrah while Yashasvi Jaiswal made way for Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad.
India named a spin heavy squad as Gautam Gambhir opted for five spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. Mohammed Siraj has been ignored as Harshit has been preferred over him in the limited-over format.
Also Read: Massive Boost For Mumbai Ahead Of Ranji Trophy Semifinal, Star Indian Batter To Feature After Champions Trophy Snub
India To Play All Champions Trophy Matches In Dubai
Siraj has been included in the list of non-travelling reserves alongside Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. Dubai will be India's base as Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their matches in Dubai. As per the recent records, fast bowlers have got more help on the Dubai surface in the limited over format. Data suggests pacers have picked up 466 wickets at an average of 28.6 and an economy of 4.8 at this venue.
Also Read: 'Four Captains': Chennai Super Kings Share Cryptic Post Hours After Rajat Patidar's Appointment As RCB Skipper
Harshit Rana Has Got The Nod Ahead Of Mohammed Siraj
A former national selector told PTI that Siraj would have been a greater choice as fast bowlers have enjoyed more success on that surface.
'The Dubai surface has a bit more carry than say in Sharjah, and the pacers here have found some good success and that's why Pakistan has picked more pacers in their squad, though they are supposed to play only a couple of matches here.
'If you use the new ball well, then you can have a good purchase there. I am not faulting the selection of Varun. He is in good form, but I would have liked to see one more experienced pacer in that side, someone like Siraj.'
India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the big ticket clash against archrival Pakistan on February 23. After the success in the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma would be hoping to replicate it against on an ICC stage.
Updated 22:32 IST, February 13th 2025