'Impact Player Rule is an Entertainment Factor?' LSG Star Shardul Thakur's Remark During IPL 2025 Sparks Controversy

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings star Shardul Thakur has already become popular in his new franchise with his heroic show with the ball. He picked up four wickets against Hyderabad after picking up two in the first game against Delhi. Now, he has made a massive statement ahead Lucknow's next game against Punjab on April 1.

Thakur reckons the new ‘Impact Player Rule’ is all ‘entertainment’ and it can surely be done without. Thakur urged the lawmakers to give some advantage to the bowlers in the game.

‘Impact Player rule is an entertainment factor’

"We have already seen the rule change and the Impact Player rule coming in, so every team is potentially playing an extra batter, especially while chasing or even let's say you are batting first, then [everyone] is going in with that depth, because they have now an opportunity to change the batter and call a bowler while defending or vice versa," he said.

“The Impact Player rule is an entertainment factor and games change a lot, but that these 250 scores are being made is not only because of this rule change, but also because of the way the pitches are being made. We are just saying as a bowling unit that give us a fair and square chance where we can get a batsman out,” he added.

What to Expect From Shardul?