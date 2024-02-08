English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Dinesh Karthik underlines India's BIG Rohit Sharma problem: 'The only failure has been the skipper'

Dinesh Karthik has pointed out the sole problem in Team India despite picking up a commanding win over Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I match.

Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma angrily walks off after being dismissed after a run-out against Afghanistan in Mohali | Image: BCCI
  • 2 min read
Team India put up a spectacular display as they defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the 2nd T20I match. Fans at the Holkar Stadium saw Virat Kohli returning to T20I action and contributing with some good numbers. While Yashasvi Jaiswal secured the POTM with his productive display, Shivam Dube was the man of the hour after he smashed back-to-back half-centuries to put India in a commanding zone. But Rohit Sharma was unlucky and is yet to make an impact after he was dismissed on a duck in both matches 

3 things you need to know

  • India has a 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Afghanistan
  • Virat Kohli returned to T20I action in the 2nd match vs AFG
  •  Rohit Sharma was dismissed on a duck in both matches 

Also Read: Former India cricketer compares Virat Kohli's T20I return with Cristiano Ronaldo's United homecoming

Former IND keeper-batter highlights the problem in Team India 

Former Indian Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has opened up on the sole weak link of the Men In Blue as they went against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I match. Karthik was on commentary duty for the match at Indore, and he highlighted that despite India's win in both matches, Rohit is the only failure in the squad during the T20I series. While on Commentary, Dinesh Karthik said:

“The only failure has been the skipper. Two naughts in two games but he wouldn’t be too worried about that. Back in this format after a long time. Back as captain. He was run out in the first game. Tried to hit a big one today and lost his stumps but India have done well.”

Rohit Sharma angrily departs after losing his wicket | Image: BCCI

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal's enormous 6 leaves Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in complete awe- WATCH

Rohit Sharma was unceremoniously dismissed in the first match as the opening batters had a mix-up, and Gill did not make the run. In the 2nd T20I match, Sharma mistimed the shot, and the ball hit the stumps. Rohit had to walk back after his second consecutive duck in the series.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

