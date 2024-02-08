Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Former India cricketer compares Virat Kohli's T20I return with Cristiano Ronaldo's United homecoming

Virat Kohli finally played a T20I knock after almost one-and-half-years, noting the same, a former cricketer has compared the return of Kohli with that of CR7.

Prateek Arya
Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo
Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the sporting world, fanatics have a deep endearment towards cross analogies. Comparing one happening of a particular sport with that of another is something that enthusiasts just cannot put a full stop on. Subsequently, parallels between Sachin Tendulkar and Tennis legend Roger Federer have become popular in the past. On similar lines, a former cricketer has contemplated the semblance between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo.

3 things you need to know

  • Virat Kohli returns to the T20Is
  • Kohli scored 29 off 16 in his comeback innings
  • India won the match by 6 wickets

Also Read | Rishabh Pant updates fan about his recovery process - WATCH

Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo have a lot in common

Former India cricketer, Saba Karim, sees Virat Kohli's T20I return in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo's 2021 homecoming to Manchester United. Both Kohli and Ronaldo are the poster boys of their respective sports, have set extreme fitness standards, live for the big moments, but aside from that there is another commonality between the two as per Karim.

Advertisement

Speaking to JioCinema, the former India selector talked about the return of Virat Kohli in the international T20 space, and sees it as equivalent to CR7's iconic return to Old Trafford after 12 years. Kohli was out of the T20I scene from November 2022.

"This is akin to Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Man United. The prodigal son returns, isn't it? That's something like, what Virat has done now 14 months. That's a long time."

Advertisement

"But I think whatever one could see in the pre-game warm ups, I think Virat is pretty keen to step onto the field and again do what he has done so well in the past," said Kohli.

Also Read | When cricket meets tennis: Kohli and Novak's mutual admiration club

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's neat comeback in T20Is

Following the early departure of Rohit Sharma, who could not make his 150th T20 memorable, Virat Kohli came to the crease and built an explosive 57-run stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2nd India vs Afghanistan T20I. Kohli scored a blazing 29 off 16 balls, which featured 5 immaculate boundaries. The partnership helped India gain the momentum and eventually, the Men in Blue won the match by 6 wickets.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement