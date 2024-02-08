Advertisement

In the sporting world, fanatics have a deep endearment towards cross analogies. Comparing one happening of a particular sport with that of another is something that enthusiasts just cannot put a full stop on. Subsequently, parallels between Sachin Tendulkar and Tennis legend Roger Federer have become popular in the past. On similar lines, a former cricketer has contemplated the semblance between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli returns to the T20Is

Kohli scored 29 off 16 in his comeback innings

India won the match by 6 wickets

Also Read | Rishabh Pant updates fan about his recovery process - WATCH

Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo have a lot in common

Former India cricketer, Saba Karim, sees Virat Kohli's T20I return in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo's 2021 homecoming to Manchester United. Both Kohli and Ronaldo are the poster boys of their respective sports, have set extreme fitness standards, live for the big moments, but aside from that there is another commonality between the two as per Karim.

Advertisement

Speaking to JioCinema, the former India selector talked about the return of Virat Kohli in the international T20 space, and sees it as equivalent to CR7's iconic return to Old Trafford after 12 years. Kohli was out of the T20I scene from November 2022.

"This is akin to Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Man United. The prodigal son returns, isn't it? That's something like, what Virat has done now 14 months. That's a long time."

Advertisement

"But I think whatever one could see in the pre-game warm ups, I think Virat is pretty keen to step onto the field and again do what he has done so well in the past," said Kohli.

Also Read | When cricket meets tennis: Kohli and Novak's mutual admiration club

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's neat comeback in T20Is

Following the early departure of Rohit Sharma, who could not make his 150th T20 memorable, Virat Kohli came to the crease and built an explosive 57-run stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2nd India vs Afghanistan T20I. Kohli scored a blazing 29 off 16 balls, which featured 5 immaculate boundaries. The partnership helped India gain the momentum and eventually, the Men in Blue won the match by 6 wickets.