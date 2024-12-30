'Just For Laughs': R. Ashwin Shares A Quirky Post On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Controversial DRS Dismissal In MCG

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the Boxing Day Test became the talking point after India lost the Test match on Monday at the MCG to concede a 2-1 lead to the hosts. Jaiswal was inching close to another Test century when he found himself on the wrong side of technology. So, here is what transpired. Jaiswal attempted a hook shot off Australian captain Pat Cummins. He did not get it off the middle of the bat as the ball seemingly touched Jaiswal's gloves on the way through to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The Snicko that was in place showed nothing conclusive for the third umpire to overturn the on-field call of 'not out'. However, the official took a look at the side-on angle where he assessed that Jaiswal's right index finger touched the ball on the way through. Jaiswal was given out and he perished for 84 off 208 balls.