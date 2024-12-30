Published 14:07 IST, December 30th 2024
'Just For Laughs': R. Ashwin Shares A Quirky Post On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Controversial DRS Dismissal In MCG
Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the Boxing Day Test became the talking point and now former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted on it.
Young Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the Boxing Day Test became the talking point after India lost the Test match on Monday at the MCG to concede a 2-1 lead to the hosts. Jaiswal was inching close to another Test century when he found himself on the wrong side of technology. So, here is what transpired. Jaiswal attempted a hook shot off Australian captain Pat Cummins. He did not get it off the middle of the bat as the ball seemingly touched Jaiswal's gloves on the way through to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The Snicko that was in place showed nothing conclusive for the third umpire to overturn the on-field call of 'not out'. However, the official took a look at the side-on angle where he assessed that Jaiswal's right index finger touched the ball on the way through. Jaiswal was given out and he perished for 84 off 208 balls.
Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has now reacted on the snowballing controversy.
‘Snickometer is trending now’
"Snickometer is trending now. They should capitalise on this frenzy by signing up this man as their brand ambassador. Just for laughs😂," Ashwin wrote on X.
Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma also gave his take on the controversy.
“I don't know what to make of that because the technology did not show anything. I don't know how the umpires did not use technology. In all fairness he did touch the ball. More often that not we are the ones falling on the wrong side,” said Rohit Sharma after the match.
With the loss, India's chances for making the World Test Championship final has also diminished.
