Published 12:32 IST, December 30th 2024
'Had Our Chances, Couldn't Take Them' - Rohit Sharma After Losing Boxing Day Test
A disappointed Indian captain Rohit Sharma claimed that the side had their chances but could not take them.
Claiming that India had their chances, captain Rohit Sharma said it was disappointing they could not grab them and eventually lost the Boxing Day Test by 184 runs. Admitting that 340 was not going to be easy, Rohit said the idea was if we can keep our wickets in hand then anything is possible.
‘We wanted to fight till the end’
"It is pretty disappointing. It's not that we went in with the intent of giving up the fitght. We wanted to fight till the end and unfortunately we couldn't do it. It'll be tough to assess just the last two sessions. If you look at the overall Test match, we had our chances, but we didn't take them. We had Australia 90 for 6. We know things can get tough, but we want to play tough cricket from hard situations," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.
"I don't want to look at one situation. We were not good enough. I went back to my room and thought about what else we could have done as a team, but we threw everything we had, but they fought hard, especially that last-wicket partnership, which probably cost us the game there," he added.
HERE IS WHAT BECKONS
With the win, Australia go 2-1 up in the series and now India cannot win it. The loss has also dented India's chances of making their third successive World Test Championship final.
Meanwhile, in three days time Rohit Sharma would be leading his side for the fifth and final Test at Sydney. This loss would seriously hurt the Indian side who would feel they had a realistic chance at the MCG. It would be interesting to see if India make changes to their XI for Sydney or play the same XI.
Updated 12:37 IST, December 30th 2024