Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah's Aggressive Celebration After Travis Head Wicket is Unmissable | WATCH

India vs Australia: Australia's Travis Head has been a thorn in India's flesh for the past two seasons and hence the celebration of his wicket by Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah was massive on Monday. Head looked to have settled in and was on 89 when Bumrah came up with a dream delivery to dismiss him. Head tried to punch a back-of-a-length delivery from Bumrah only to find the outside edge and Rishabh Pant made no mistake behind the stumps. Kohli and Bumrah were over-the-moon once Head was dismissed.

PERTH TEST UPDATE

Meanwhile, the Indian team are in full control of the game. Australia are 227 for eight with the Indian side needing two more wickets to win the game, while the hosts still need over 307 runs to win the game. Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey are in the middle trying to make a fight of it. Both Siraj and Bumrah have picked up three wickets apiece, while Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar have picked up one apiece.

With India set to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series, the win will also keep them in the race for making their third consecutive World Test Championship final.