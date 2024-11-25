Rohit Sharma Starts Training Straightaway After Reaching Perth, Set to Return For Adelaide Test

India vs Australia: India's regular captain Rohit Sharma has already started training after reaching Perth. Rohit reached Australia to join the team on Sunday. He is missing the first Test due to personal reasons. In all probability, Rohit will feature in the second Test at Adelaide. He will be a key figure in the set-up. It would be interesting to see if he opens or opts to play in the middle-order after KL Rahul got two decent scores at Perth. Rohit has batted in the middle-order in Tests in the past, so he will not be new to that position. The regular India captain was also spotted in the nets on Monday having a hit. He looked in good touch during his first net session in Australia.