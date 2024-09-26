Published 07:22 IST, September 26th 2024
‘Backed Me to Play Freely’: Akash Deep Explores Rohit’s Role in Creating a Pressure-Free Atmosphere
In front of the media, Akash Deep thanked Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma for letting him be himself and for giving him the freedom to play.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Akash Deep addresses Rohit Sharma at the press conference | Image: X/@BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:22 IST, September 26th 2024