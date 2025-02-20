IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Check Out Toss Prediction & Who Could Gain The Advantage At Dubai International Stadium

Champions Trophy 2025: The Dubai International Stadium is decked up to host the second match of the marquee ICC tournament. The pitch in the UAE is expected to play a huge role in this match, and both skippers would be mindful of their decisions to opt to bat or bowl first. The conditions are unique for both sides as they compete in a neutral venue. But the dew factor is something the teams could be focusing on.

Champions Trophy 2025: Should India opt To Bowl First? Check Toss Prediction

The Champions Trophy is in full swing, and New Zealand has secured the opening win over Pakistan in dominant fashion. The Blackcaps are expected to be a force to reckon with. But all attention is now on the India vs Bangladesh encounter. The second match of the marquee ICC tournament will be a thriller as the two top cricketing titans of the South Asian region will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

In terms of the toss, the Bangla Tigers could preferably elect to bowl first as it could give them an advantage because of the overcast conditions, and the Dubai International Stadium has a dew factor by night. Dubai's pitch has been pacer-friendly, but spinners may also gain an edge if fresh pitches are used. This also applies to India, as they could effectively use their bowling arsenal after electing to field first.

Mohammed Shami bowls during a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo

The odds are certainly stacked against Bangladesh. They haven't been able to deliver their best performance in the ODIs, as they have lost to Bangladesh and Afghanistan. On the other hand, India has a spin-heavy yet balanced side with a lot of depth in batting.

India vs Bangladesh: A Head-to-Head

In ODI cricket, India and Bangladesh have faced off 41 times. With 32 wins and eight losses, the Men in Blue are in a dominant position compared to the Bangla Tigers, who have eight wins and 32 losses. One game ended without a conclusion. Both teams have won three times apiece in the last six ODI matches, with the Indian side securing a win in their last encounter.