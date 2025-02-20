IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Secures Landmark Feat! Enters Elite Club Featuring Stalwarts Like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni & Others

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of England's Jamie Overton during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Champions Trophy 2025: Ravindra Jadeja made a lasting impression in his career. The spin-bowling all-rounder is a part of Team India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and has reached a unique feat after being a part of the action against Bangladesh in Dubai. Jadeja has officially made his 200th ODI appearance for the Indian Cricket Team, making him the fifth person to enter the exclusive feat. The list also includes stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, among others in the list. Jadeja has been a part of the team since making his debut in 2009, and he continues to remain an essential part of the side as an all-rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja Secures Huge Feat, Joins Elite Club Featuring Dhoni, Raina & More

Ravindra Jadeja continues to emerge as a stalwart for Team India. The all-rounder, who is currently active in Test and ODI cricket, has taken retirement from the game's shortest format. But he continues to be a part of the Men in Blue in the rest of the formats. Jadeja is one of the team's most dreaded all-rounders whose effectiveness remains in both bat and ball.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined the elite list of players who have made 200 ODI appearances in their career. The list is topped by former India skipper MS Dhoni who has made 347 appearances in ODIs. The list is followed by Virat Kohli (298), Rohit Sharma (269), Suresh Raina (226) and the recently inducted Jadeja (200).

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Ben Duckett during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Ravindra Jadeja's Career Makes Him A Stalwart Of His Kind

Ravindra Jadeja has played a key role in the Indian Cricket team as their go-to all-rounder and made his ODI debut in 2009. He was a part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2013. With 200 ODIs, 74 T20Is and 80 Test appearances, Jadeja has played a big role in the Indian side. He also featured in 240 IPL matches.