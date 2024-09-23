Published 10:00 IST, September 23rd 2024
‘Kuldeep Should Not Be Dropped’: Manjrekar Bats for India Wrist Spinner’s Inclusion for Kanpur Test
Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that the selectors include Kuldeep Yadav in the Kanpur Test. The ex-cricketer urged the team selectors to play 2 pacers & 3 spinners.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sanjay Manjrekar wants Kuldeep Yadav for Kanpur Test | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:00 IST, September 23rd 2024