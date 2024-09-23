sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • ‘Kuldeep Should Not Be Dropped’: Manjrekar Bats for India Wrist Spinner’s Inclusion for Kanpur Test

Published 10:00 IST, September 23rd 2024

‘Kuldeep Should Not Be Dropped’: Manjrekar Bats for India Wrist Spinner’s Inclusion for Kanpur Test

Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that the selectors include Kuldeep Yadav in the Kanpur Test. The ex-cricketer urged the team selectors to play 2 pacers & 3 spinners.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sanjay Manjrekar wants Kuldeep Yadav for Kanpur Test
Sanjay Manjrekar wants Kuldeep Yadav for Kanpur Test | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:00 IST, September 23rd 2024