Published 18:04 IST, September 27th 2024
IND vs BAN: UPCA Takes Bizarre Step To Keep Monkey Menace In Check For Kanpur Test, Hires Langurs
In what could be defined as a bizarre method to keep monkeys at bay, UPCA hired langurs and their trainers to provide the spectators with a safe environment.
UPCA hires langurs to keep Monkey Menace in check in Kanpur Test | Image: PTI/Freepik
