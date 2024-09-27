sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs BAN: UPCA Takes Bizarre Step To Keep Monkey Menace In Check For Kanpur Test, Hires Langurs

Published 18:04 IST, September 27th 2024

IND vs BAN: UPCA Takes Bizarre Step To Keep Monkey Menace In Check For Kanpur Test, Hires Langurs

In what could be defined as a bizarre method to keep monkeys at bay, UPCA hired langurs and their trainers to provide the spectators with a safe environment.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UPCA hires langurs to keep Monkey Menace in check in Kanpur Test
UPCA hires langurs to keep Monkey Menace in check in Kanpur Test | Image: PTI/Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:04 IST, September 27th 2024