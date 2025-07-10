IND vs ENG 3rd Test: England Pull Up 251/4 At Stumps on Day 1 Against A Steady India Defense In Sluggish Lord's Surface

Ben Stokes plays a shot as Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, jumps during the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Team India displayed a clinical display at Lord's, and they have firmly corrected the mistakes they made during the Headingley Test. Classic test cricket was on display as England mostly played block and play while stealing runs between the wickets, avoiding any entertainment spectacle. Despite the tourists' resistance, England built firm partnerships throughout the play and secured 251 runs at the loss of four wickets at Stumps on day one in London.

England Stand Steady Against Disciplined Team India, Hosts Score 251/4 At Stumps

Captain Shubman Gill got the call wrong once again as England won the toss for the third consecutive time. Opting to bat first, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett looked set after they began to pick up some pace. However, both openers were taken down by Team India, handing them an early advantage. It was a sudden pivot which left England shaken early on.

But Ollie Pope and Joe Root brought back stability for England as they held on to their partnership throughout the second session. India failed to pick up wickets in the second session, helping the hosts gain momentum.

In the third session, skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root kept the momentum going after Ollie Pope was dismissed. The English skipper had an issue with his hamstring and was limping, but he kept pushing. Joe Root reached 99 but missed out on securing his ton as stumps were called. Ravindra Jadeja was seen having some fun as he tried to tempt Joe Root to take a single.

The play in the final session was momentarily paused after flying insects took over the entire field. Ben Stokes was not happy with the delay, and the umpires were contemplating what to do before the play eventually resumed.

India Display Solid Composure At Lord's Nitish Reddy's Golden Arm Stands Out

The Shubman Gill-led Team India looked disciplined with their bowling and fielding. While they could not go past four wickets, their efforts with the ball were commendable. The visitors' fielding looked spot on as well.