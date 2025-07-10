IND vs ENG 3rd Test: England Pull Up 251/4 At Stumps on Day 1 Against A Steady India Defense In Sluggish Lord's Surface

Updated 10 July 2025 at 23:30 IST
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Team India displayed a clinical display at Lord's, and they have firmly corrected the mistakes they made during the Headingley Test. Classic test cricket was on display as England mostly played block and play while stealing runs between the wickets, avoiding any entertainment spectacle. Despite the tourists' resistance, England built firm partnerships throughout the play and secured 251 runs at the loss of four wickets at Stumps on day one in London.
Captain Shubman Gill got the call wrong once again as England won the toss for the third consecutive time. Opting to bat first, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett looked set after they began to pick up some pace. However, both openers were taken down by Team India, handing them an early advantage. It was a sudden pivot which left England shaken early on.
But Ollie Pope and Joe Root brought back stability for England as they held on to their partnership throughout the second session. India failed to pick up wickets in the second session, helping the hosts gain momentum.
In the third session, skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root kept the momentum going after Ollie Pope was dismissed. The English skipper had an issue with his hamstring and was limping, but he kept pushing. Joe Root reached 99 but missed out on securing his ton as stumps were called. Ravindra Jadeja was seen having some fun as he tried to tempt Joe Root to take a single.
Also Read: Rishabh Pant Injury Update: BCCI Reveal India Vice-Captain Under Medical Supervision After Painful Hit To Finger
The play in the final session was momentarily paused after flying insects took over the entire field. Ben Stokes was not happy with the delay, and the umpires were contemplating what to do before the play eventually resumed.
The Shubman Gill-led Team India looked disciplined with their bowling and fielding. While they could not go past four wickets, their efforts with the ball were commendable. The visitors' fielding looked spot on as well.
Also Read: 'Where's The Bazball?': Mohammed Siraj Takes A Snappy Dig Towards Joe Root As England Plays It Safe | WATCH VIDEO
Nitish Kumar Reddy came out of the syllabus for everyone as his golden arm worked like a charm. The all-rounder pulled off a double strike in the same over, dismissing openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Ravindra Jadeja picked up the third scalp by dismissing Ollie Pope in the first ball of the third session. Jasprit Bumrah also contributed after dismissing Harry Brook to take India's wicket count to four.
Published 10 July 2025 at 23:08 IST