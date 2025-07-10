IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Back In Action, Prasidh Krishna Benched As Team India Sticks With Familiar Playing XI For Lord's Test

Jasprit Bumrah carries refreshments for captain Shubman Gill during a break on day one of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: The Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, has opted for a familiar squad for the third test match at Lord's Cricket Ground. Captain Gill has named just one change, as Jasprit Bumrah returns to action for the Men in Blue. He would replace Prasidh Krishna in the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah Returns, Team India Make Just One Change In Playing XI For Lord's Test

Team India would be upbeat after a historic win at Birmingham. History was made at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground as the Indian side clinched their first ever victory at the venue. Shubman Gill clinched the honour of doing something which legendary Indian Test skippers have failed to do so in the past. After a clinical finish at Edgbaston, the third test match at Lord's would help both sides pick up a crucial lead in the competition.

The Indian Cricket Team have announced the return of Jasprit Bumrah for the third test match at Lord's. The talismanic pacer was benched at Edgbaston due to workload management. But Captain Shubman Gill has announced his return for the third test. Bumrah replaces Prasidh Krishna, who did not have a proper outing at Edgbaston as he made some unwanted history with his costly spell.

India Playing XI vs England For Lord's Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(wk) (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Shubman Gill Expressed He Was Confused On What To Elect

At the toss, Shubman Gill had revealed that he was initially confused on what to opt first had they won the toss. He eventually expressed that they intended to bowl first, saying that there might be some edge for the bowlers early in the play.

“I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session,” Captain Shubman Gill said at the toss.