IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out for Day Two at Lord's Test, Dhruv Jurel To Continue For Team India

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant during during Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England, at Lord's in London | Image: ANI

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: The Indian Cricket Team suffered an enormous setback as vice captain Rishabh Pant continues to remain out of action. The regular wicketkeeper-batter copped a blow to his finger which kept him out of action for the remainder of day one. Pant was not seen in action in day two action, and the BCCI has shared an update on the swashbuckling keeper-batter.

No Rishabh Pant In Action At Day 2 In Lord's Test, Dhruv Jurel Continues As Substitute

Rishabh Pant suffered a blow to his finger during wicketkeeping duties for Team India in day one of the Lord's Test. The Indian vice captain looked in significant discomfort and was checked up by the medical staff. Eventually, he was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, who remained in action until the end of day one play. Significant concerns loomed over pant's availability for the second day, and it was determined to keep him under medical supervision.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have issued an official update on Rishabh Pant, stating that he would not be in action at day two. Substitute Dhruv Jurel would continue to keep wickets for Team India against England.

“Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2,” the BCCI shared on ‘X’ [Formerly Twitter].

Will Rishabh Pant's Absence Impact Team India?

It's no secret that Dhruv Jurel is a credible option for the Indian Cricket Team. The wicketkeeper-batter made his debut for Team India during the home test series against England and put up a solid display behind the wickets. Jurel also fared well with the bat, putting up runs on the scoreboard to help the Indian side.

