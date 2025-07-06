IND vs ENG: As England Sink Deeper Into Their Own Failed Strategy, Shubman Gill's India Eye Breaking A Jinx That Lasted For '14248 Days'

IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the longest format of the game, there were several doubts about the future of the Indian Test team. Prior to the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, India had lost a three-match Test series to New Zealand at home. They later followed it up by conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia after a span of ten years. India did go to England with a lot of ifs and buts at the back of their minds, but so far, they have responded to all the challenges brilliantly.

India Eye History In Edgbaston

Prior to this ongoing second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, India hadn't really fared well in Edgbaston. India first played a Test match in Edgbaston on July 3, 1986, under the leadership of Kapil Dev, one of the best all-rounders that the country had ever produced. Under Dev's leadership, India had also won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The match ended in a draw; since then, India have never won a match at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium. India have played eight matches on this iconic venue. Barring the only draw that Kapil and his team played out in 1986, India were defeated in all the remaining seven Test matches that were played on this venue. If Gill and his team manage to defeat England in Edgbaston, then they'll break a jinx that lasted for 39 long years (14,248 days).

Skipper Shubman Stands Tall In England