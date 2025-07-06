IND vs ENG: As England Sink Deeper Into Their Own Failed Strategy, Shubman Gill's India Eye Breaking A Jinx That Lasted For '14248 Days'

Updated 6 July 2025 at 18:44 IST
IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the longest format of the game, there were several doubts about the future of the Indian Test team. Prior to the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, India had lost a three-match Test series to New Zealand at home. They later followed it up by conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia after a span of ten years. India did go to England with a lot of ifs and buts at the back of their minds, but so far, they have responded to all the challenges brilliantly.
Prior to this ongoing second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, India hadn't really fared well in Edgbaston. India first played a Test match in Edgbaston on July 3, 1986, under the leadership of Kapil Dev, one of the best all-rounders that the country had ever produced. Under Dev's leadership, India had also won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
The match ended in a draw; since then, India have never won a match at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium. India have played eight matches on this iconic venue. Barring the only draw that Kapil and his team played out in 1986, India were defeated in all the remaining seven Test matches that were played on this venue. If Gill and his team manage to defeat England in Edgbaston, then they'll break a jinx that lasted for 39 long years (14,248 days).
The captain of the Indian team, Shubman Gill, has been nothing short of brilliant in the ongoing Test series. From two Test matches and four innings, Gill has scored 585 runs so far. The Indian captain is averaging 146.25 currently, and he looks to score big runs in the upcoming three matches of the series as well. India risked the chance of delaying their declaration on the fourth day of the Edgbaston Test, and they asked England to chase down 608 runs in the final innings.
