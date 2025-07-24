IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett Takes Diving Catch to Get Rid of Shardul Thakur on Day 2 of Manchester Test - WATCH

Day 2 of the 4th Test in the India vs England series may have seemed to be all about Rishabh Pant, after the Indian wicketkeeper batter heroically made his way to the middle of the crease despite suffering from a fracture in his foot sustained on the first day of the match.

However, there was also plenty of riveting cricket action on the day as the ball swung around and made for tough times out in the middle for the Indian batters, with Jofra Archer striking early in the day to get rid of Ravindra Jadeja.

But arguably one of the best plays of the day involved a Ben Duckett catch that led to the dismissal of Shardul Thakur.

Watch Duckett's Screamer Here

It was England captain Ben Stokes who was bowling and managed to induce a thick edge off Thakur, who drove hard at the ball.

The catch looked like it evaded the slip cordon altogether but Duckett, who was standing at gully, flew to his left and picked up the catch with one hand.

It led to a roar of celebration from the English camp, with Stokes pointing to and appreciating Duckett for putting his body on the line the way he did.

It brought to an end what was a useful knock from Thakur, who looked largely assured with the bat in what were challenging conditions.

India Steady at Lunch

The good news for the Indian team was that they managed to stay in the hunt despite coming up against a swinging Dukes cherry on Day 2.

Stats showed that the ball was swinging more on Day 2 than on the first day, and India would have been happy to be 321-6 at lunch.