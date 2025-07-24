IND vs ENG: 'Risky Shot', 'How Bad...' - Netizens React to Rishabh Pant Potentially Being Out of India vs England Series

When Rishabh Pant picked up a foot injury on Day 1 of the 4th Test in the India vs England series, the one hope fans had was that it was not as serious an injury as many feared it appeared to be. However, the worst case news has been reportedly confirmed.

Multiple media reports suggest Pant has suffered a fracture that will keep him out for 6 weeks, therefore ruling him out of this Test as well as the next one at The Oval.

However, it also shone the spotlight on Pant's shot selection - a reverse sweep to a fast bowler bowling one in the blockhole seems a bad idea in hindsight, but that is the kind of risk Pant thrives on.

But that did not stop some fans from questioning his shot selection. Others, meanwhile, hoped that Pant could come back stronger from this setback.

Here's a look at how fans on social media reacted to the news of Pant's injury.

Ishan Kishan To Get Test Recall?

The BCCI is set to recall Ishan Kishan into the Test team for the fifth and final match of the series, which will take place at The Oval.

Kishan is currently playing domestic cricket in England, having signed a County deal with Nottinghamshire to keep himself in the mix for a red-ball call-up.

Should he get the recall, it will be the first time since the away series in South Africa that Kishan will be part of a Test team.

That time has seen plenty of self-imposed chaos, including Kishan getting stripped off his central contract due to the BCCI believing he was neglecting domestic cricket.