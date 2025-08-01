IND vs ENG: Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of Oval Test, ECB Releases Official Statement On Further Assessement Of Star Pacer's Injury

IND vs ENG: The India vs England series is coming to a close slowly. The final match of the ongoing five-Test series is being played at the iconic Oval Stadium. The series has been extremely tough on the bodies of the players, especially the bowlers. All the previous completed four Test matches of this series were decided on the final session of the fifth day, and workload management became a huge issue.

Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of The Oval Test

Problems continue to mount for England. They are depleted and do not have the services of their skipper Ben Stokes and star pacer Jofra Archer. England had their hopes pinned on the likes of Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton, but they dealt with a severe blow to their plans.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Oval Test due to the shoulder injury that he picked up. Woakes tried to stop a drive from Karun Nair and ended up injuring himself. He was then taken out of the field. English pacer Gus Atkinson later confirmed that Woakes' injury wasn't looking good. Woakes was taken for a few scans after stumps, and he will now miss the final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Oval All Set For The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series Finale