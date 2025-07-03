IND vs ENG: Chris Woakes Suggests Subsequent Changes In DRS After Missing Out On Karun Nair's Wicket On First Day Of Edgbaston Test

IND vs ENG: The second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is underway in Edgbaston. Both India and England will like to believe that they had a pretty decent opening day of the second Test match. India recovered from a mini-batting collapse and managed to score 310 runs at the end of Day 1. England, on the other hand, managed to dismiss five Indian batters, and they are just two wickets away from exposing India's weak tail.

Chris Woakes Suggests Changes For The DRS Method

English pacer Chris Woakes was left fuming during the 11th over of the Edgbaston Test. The English pacer had almost clinched the wicket of Karun Nair. Woakes' delivery had nipped back into Nair and hit his backpad. Though Nair had left the ball, and the impact was null and void, Woakes was convinced that the ball was hitting Nair's stumps.

The bail was clipping the top of the stumps, and the on-field umpire's original decision was upheld. 'In general, DRS has been good for the game. A lot more right decisions are given [than before]. The only thing I would like to come in is that if a batsman decides to leave the ball and it's still hitting the stumps, I think that should be out - regardless if it's clipping or not,' said Chris Woakes after the game.

Unlucky Woakes Toils Hard For Indian Wickets On Day 1 In Edgbaston

The pitch in Edgbaston doesn't have too much help for the bowlers and is beautiful for batting. English pacer Chris Woakes did extract some bounce and looked pretty lethal, but the wickets column doesn't do justice to the magnitude of his performance. So far, Woakes has taken 2 wickets in the match, but he could've taken more if a few decisions went his way on the first day of the Edgbaston Test match.