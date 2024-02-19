Advertisement

England returned to India after a mid-series break, hoping to turn the Test series in their favour. Despite encountering a couple of difficulties in the third Test match, Team India responded valiantly. The Men in Blue defeated the English team in one of their most impressive red-ball victories at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. The Men in Blue gained many plaudits following their victory, which set numerous records. However, ahead of the third Test match, Team India may miss out on a prominent player when travel to Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Team India management may rest ace bowler ahead of IND vs ENG Ranchi Test match

It looks like Team India will be looking to bench the players who have competed through the last three Test matches in Hyderabad, Vizag and Rajkot. As per reports from Cricbuzz, the Indian team management could decide for pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for the upcoming Test match. While the Men in Blue are set to leave Rajkot on Tuesday, Bumrah may not travel with the team.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in the preceding two Test matches for Team India. While the visitors won the opening match-up, Team India convincingly won the Visakhapatnam and Rajkot Test matches and took a 2-1 lead in the series.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the final wicket against England in the 4th day of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test match at Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI

The Indian Cricket Team trounced England comprehensively in the Rajkot Test by 434 runs, their largest margin of victory in Tests. Jasprit Bumrah took 17 wickets in three Test matches, with an average of 13.

While there is no official announcement made, the possibilities are relatively high as Bumrah worked through all three matches. For Bumrah, a replacement could be announced as well, and Mukesh Kumar is the one who has the chance to substitute him for the Ranchi Test. The fast bowler was released from the squad ahead of the Rajkot Test match and went to compete in a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal.